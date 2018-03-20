You responded to #SpeakUp: ‘This has been happening on campus for a long time’



I am happy with how Samaa TV has been raising a voice for students who are in trouble because of the mafia teachers have become.

I am writing just to support and encourage this initiative and buck up every victim, especially the women who are breaking the shackles of fear and setting an example for others. I personally know a few of the main victims and I can guarantee that they are not doing this out of vengeance or to be passed by unfair means.

Harassment must be tackled. There is a lot of misconduct at the university such as the abuse of authority to malign and destroy merit. This has been happening at the university for a long time with regular students and especially external ones.

The father who came on air during the special transmission said things that really stressed me. I believe we will make this incident the last one and no woman should have to face it again, at any place.

I request SAMAA TV to channel its efforts into this initiative. In the end, I believe this initiative could ultimately achieve the appointment of a competent and fearless Vice Chancellor who can make amendments and reforms for students, a committee that students can approach over harassment complaints.

(Editor: This communication has been edited for clarity and length)

Story first published: 20th March 2018