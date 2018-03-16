Remember KU Prof Sahar Ansari? He was found guilty of harassment



KARACHI: Professor Sahar Ansari, who was found guilty of harassing a fellow faculty member at the University of Karachi, has yet to face action even though 60 days have passed since the inquiry committee wrapped up.

On January 29, a three-member committee set up by the university found Professor Ansari, a visiting faculty member and renowned literary figure, guilty of sexually harassing another faculty member at the Pakistan Study Centre.

The committee had recommended that he be kept away from campus activities.

The harassment occurred roughly two years ago and has been investigated by two committees since then.

In April 2016, the faculty member had filed a complaint to the then VC Dr Muhammad Qaiser against him.

“Professor Sahar Ansari was found guilty of harassment in the committee’s report,” the faculty member told SAMAA. “I too was given a copy of the report after 20 days,” she said.

She said that Professor Ansari was invited to programs despite the committee’s findings.

Story first published: 16th March 2018