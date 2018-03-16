Religious scholars react to KU harassment reports

Academic relationship between teacher and student is highly respectable, said religious scholars while reacting to harassment reports that Samaa brought to light over last couple of days.
The scholars deplored attitude of such teachers who cause harassment to their students.
Watch what Mufti Zubair and Allama Shabbir Maisami have to say.
Tell us your story: #SpeakUp
If you are a student or know someone at KU who has faced harassment please contact us at speakup@samaa.tv. Your information will stay confidential and will be handled by a senior female editor.
DM us confidentially on Twitter: @SamaaTV
Story first published: 16th March 2018