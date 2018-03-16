Religious scholars react to KU harassment reports

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Academic relationship between teacher and student is highly respectable, said religious scholars while reacting to harassment reports that Samaa brought to light over last couple of days.

The scholars deplored attitude of such teachers who cause harassment to their students.

Watch what Mufti Zubair and Allama Shabbir Maisami have to say.

