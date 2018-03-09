Reham’s book will benefit PTI’s election campaign: Imran

March 9, 2018
By: shahjahankhurram

KARACHI: PTI chief Imran Khan said that his ex-wife Reham Khan's book would benefit his party's campaign rather than damage it.Â 

Imran was addressing students of Institute of Business Management (IoBM) on Shahzad Iqbal's show Awaz. One student asked Imran regarding Reham Khan's upcoming book and whether or not it could prove to be damaging for his image ahead of the elections.

"I think her book will instead benefit my party's election campaign," said the PTI chairman, to applause.

Also read: The one who accused me of being a pawn used me himself: Reham Khan

Reham Khan had claimed in a recent interview toÂ BBC UrduÂ that she was about to release a book that contained many revelations about her former husband Imran Khan.

 
 

