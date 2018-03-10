Raza Rabbani responds to Zardari in farewell speech

March 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Senate chairman Raza Rabbani Friday responded to Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in his farewell speech, saying that he has never compromised on the law and Constitution during his three-year tenure as head of the Parliament’s Upper House.

On Thursday, Zardari claimed that Rabbani, during his Senate chairmanship, kept on ignoring constitutional violations of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

Zardari’s allegation came when Sharif was quoted as saying that he would support the idea of reinstating Rabbani as Senate chairman; however, Zardari rejected the advice.

“Throughout my political career, especially in the three years as Senate chairman, I have never compromised on the Constitution and the supremacy of the Parliament… and it’s also Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s legacy to prefer death rather than compromising on principles,” said the veteran PPP politician, who is retiring this month. - Samaa
Email This Post

Story first published: 10th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Zardari spent billions to buy PTI lawmakers: Maryam

March 9, 2018 7:57 pm

Imran Khan rules out Senate vote for PML-N, PPP

March 9, 2018 7:40 pm

Upcoming general election will be a referendum: Nawaz Sharif

March 9, 2018 6:02 pm

JI joins calls for Rabbani’s election as Senate chairman

March 9, 2018 5:01 pm

Heated debate in NA over Ali Jahangir’s appointment as ambassador to US

March 9, 2018 4:01 pm

PTI, PPP offer name for Senate chairman, deputy chairman

March 9, 2018 3:28 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Agenda 360 |‬ SAMAA TV | 09 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 09 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 09 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.