Rao Anwar’s whereabouts will not be disclosed: IG Sindh

“Rao Anwar’s security is a concern for us and it’s very important; however, it’s not necessary to let media know about his whereabouts,” Khawaja said while briefly speaking to reporters here.He dismissed media reports that Rao Anwar has been shifted to his home in Karachi after being arrested from Supreme Court last week; however, he remained tight-lipped regarding whereabouts of the ex-officer.He said authorities would defreeze the former SSP Malir’s accounts on court orders.An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday remanded Rao Anwar into police custody for a month for the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.Mehsud, a youngster from South Waziristan, was killed in a "staged encounter" along with three other suspects in the jurisdiction of Malir district over two months ago.

Story first published: 27th March 2018