Rao Anwar’s whereabouts will not be disclosed: IG Sindh

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




KARACHI: IG Sindh A.D Khawaja Tuesday opened up about progress in the case of extra-judicial killing against former SSP Malir Rao Anwar; however, he did not disclose whereabouts of the ex-officer.

“Rao Anwar’s security is a concern for us and it’s very important; however, it’s not necessary to let media know about his whereabouts,” Khawaja said while briefly speaking to reporters here.

He dismissed media reports that Rao Anwar has been shifted to his home in Karachi after being arrested from Supreme Court last week; however, he remained tight-lipped regarding whereabouts of the ex-officer.

He said authorities would defreeze the former SSP Malir’s accounts on court orders.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday remanded Rao Anwar into police custody for a month for the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Mehsud, a youngster from South Waziristan, was killed in a "staged encounter" along with three other suspects in the jurisdiction of Malir district over two months ago.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 27th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Rao Anwar remanded to police custody for one month

March 22, 2018 2:50 pm

Present Rao Anwar now, anti-terrorism court orders investigation officer

March 22, 2018 12:12 pm

Rao Anwar to be produced before ATC Karachi

March 22, 2018 10:01 am

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on Rao Anwar’s arrest

March 21, 2018 10:14 pm

Phone data suggests Rao Anwar was in contact with encounter team: Lawyer  

March 21, 2018 8:58 pm

Rao Anwar arrested from Supreme Court

March 21, 2018 6:20 pm

 

Full Programs

7 Se 8 |‬ SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018
7 Se 8 |‬ SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Raza Haidery

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.