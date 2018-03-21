Until proven, Rao Anwar is not a criminal: Sindh IG

“Rao Anwar presented himself before the court,” he said. He will be shifted to Karachi by 7pm tonight, said the Sindh police chief.The former Malir SSP was arrested from the courtroom Wednesday. He has been taken to the Diplomatic Enclave.Rao Anwar arrived unexpectedly during the hearing of the Naqeebullah murder case when the Supreme Court ordered his arrest. Rao Anwar was absconding in the case. His face was masked when he arrived at the court.It has been two months and eight days since Naqeebulah was shot dead in an extrajudicial encounter in Karachi.

