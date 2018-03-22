Rao Anwar arrives at ATC for Naqeebullah case hearing

March 22, 2018
Shafqat Aziz
Rao Anwar has reached the ATC hearing the Naqeebullah case

The tyre of an armoured personnel carrier, which was part of Rao Anwarâ€™s convoy, burst on the way. The vehicle was left behind.

The former Malir SSP was taken to the court amid high security. Police, Special Security Unit and Rangers have been deployed in and around the court.

The former Malir SSP appeared before the Supreme Court yesterday, from where he was arrested. He was taken to Karachi last night.

Rao Anwar is accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in extrajudicial manner.

The suspended policeman was not presented before the ATC this morning. The investigation officer, Abid Qaimkhani, told the court that they will present Rao Anwar before the administrative judge of ATCs tomorrow. The ATC-II judge ordered that the accused be produced right away before the court.

Qaimkhani left the court to bring him.

Journalists not allowed

Police stopped journalists from entering the court premises as the judge has banned their entry.
