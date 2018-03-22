Present Rao Anwar now, anti-terrorism court orders investigation officer

March 22, 2018
Irfan Ul Haque
Reporting by Irfanul Haq

Present Rao Anwar right now, a court ordered the officer investigating the Naqeebullah murder case

The hearing is taking place at an anti-terrorism court in Karachi.

The former Malir SSP appeared before the Supreme Court yesterday, from where he was arrested. He was taken to Karachi last night. Rao Anwar is accused of the extrajudicial murders of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others.

The suspended policeman was not presented before the ATC today.

The investigation officer, Abid Qaimkhani, told the court that they will present Rao Anwar before the administrative judge of ATCs tomorrow. The ATC-II judge ordered that the accused be produced right away before the court.

Qaimkhani has left the court to bring Rao Anwar.

Journalists not allowed

Police stopped journalists from entering the court premises as the judge has banned their entry.


