The apex court ordered his arrest after the absconding cop unexpectedly arrived during the hearing of Naqeebullah murder case on Wednesday.Naqeeb Mehsud, a youngster from South Waziristan, was killed in a "staged encounter" along with three other suspects in the jurisdiction of Malir district over two months ago."Why did you not have trust in the apex court?" asked Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.The court withdrew the contempt of court notice issued to him and dismissed his plea for protective bail.The CJP ordered the authorities to ensure his security.The apex court rubbished all the allegations Rao Anwar leveled against the probe committees. However, it decided to form a new Joint Investigation Team to further investigate the case.The CJP also directed to unfreeze Anwar's bank accounts so his family doesn't face any financial difficulties.In the hearing on March 18, the CJP said that those, who were facilitating Rao Anwar and other accused in the Naqeebullah case, will not be spared.Justice Nisar said Rao Anwar will be provided security and he will be safe if he appears before the court.Aftab Pathan, the head of the JIT probing the Naqeebullah murder case, said that investigations against Rao Anwar will begin right away. "Investigations will be carried out based on the FIR," he said.Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was picked up from his house in Sohrab Goth on January 3. Ten days later on January 13, his body was found.Rao Anwar claimed Naqeebullah was killed in an armed encounter in Shah Latif Townâ€™s Usman Khaskheli Goth along with four other 'terrorists' hailing from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a claim which was rejected by the investigation team.

Story first published: 21st March 2018