Supreme Court orders to arrest Rao Anwar

"Why did you not have trust in the apex court," said Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while heading a three-member bench of the apex court.The apex court also withdrew the contempt of court notice issued to him. The court also dismissed his plea for protective bail. However, CJP ordered the authorities to ensure his security.The apex court rubbished all the allegations Rao Anwar leveled against the probe committees. However, it decided to form a new Joint Investigation Team in the case.Meantime, the court ordered to restore the policeman's bank accounts.ÂThe apex court was hearing the suo motu case regarding the extrajudicial murder of the Waziristan youth, when the former policeman, widely known as â€˜encounter specialistâ€™, arrived. On his arrival at the court, he was seen wearing a mask, which he took off when he entered the court premises.In hearing on March 18, CJP warned those facilitating Rao Anwar and others accused in the Naqeebullah case, will not be spared.CJP said Anwar will be provided security and he will be safe if he appears before the court.

Story first published: 21st March 2018