Rao Anwar to be produced before ATC Karachi

Stringent security arrangements have been made at the ATC Clifton and Sindh High Court ahead of his arrival.According to police sources, the directives have been released to arrange enhanced security at the court as authorities are expected to produce former police officer before the ATC this morning.Following his arrest from the courtroom at the behest of the apex court, former policeman was flown to Karachi late Wednesday amidst tight security.The absconding cop unexpectedly arrived at the apex court during the hearing of suo motu Naqeeb murder case yesterday.Naqeeb Mehsud, a youngster from South Waziristan, was killed in a "staged encounter" along with three other suspects in the jurisdiction of Malir district of Shah Latif Town over two months ago.Meantime, the apex court appointed Sindh Additional Inspector-General Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan as the head of the JIT probing the Naqeebullah murder case."Investigations will be carried out based on the FIR lodged against Anwar," said Pathan while talking to Samaa yesterday."The investigations against Rao Anwar will begin right away."Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was picked up from his house in Sohrab Goth on January 3. Ten days later on January 13, his body was found.Rao Anwar claimed Naqeebullah was killed in an armed encounter in Shah Latif Townâ€™s Usman Khaskheli Goth along with four other 'terrorists' hailing from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a claim which was rejected by the investigation team.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018