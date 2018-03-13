Rangers jawan martyred, criminal killed in Lyari shootout

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Report by : Kamran Jalil

KARACHI: A Rangers personnel embraced martyrdom and an alleged criminal was killed in an exchange of fire in Karachiâ€™s Lyari area on Tuesday evening.

According to SSP City, police and Rangers were conducting a joint operation in Lyari when the attack happened.

The SSP said one assailant was also killed in the shootout.

Additional contingent of police and Rangers were called in the densely populated old-city area once considered a hub of notorious criminal gangs and drug peddlers.â€‹


Story first published: 13th March 2018

 

