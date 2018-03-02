Snow expected in Punjab, northern Pakistan

On Friday and the night before, a fresh spell of rainfall hit different parts of the country with heavy rains in Islamabad and Lahore. The weather turned pleasant in Murree and Abbotabad after the downpour."A westerly wave is affecting [the] western and upper parts of the country and [is] likely to persist over [the] upper parts during [the] next two days," said the daily weather report of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). There was scattered rain in various cities of Punjab. According to the PMD, the weather is expected to stay the same in the northern parts of the country in the next two days.Thunderstorms are expected during the next 24 hours in areas including Sukkur, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Quetta, Sibi, Kalat, upper divisions of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Snowfall is also expected over the hills in some of these areas.Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the countryÂ over the next two days.On Thursday, the weather was cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Malakand, DG Khan, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions along with upper FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.During the past 24 hours, the most amount of rainfall was received in Quetta, with Samungli receiving 20 millimetres (mm) and 15mm in the city. The least amount of rainfall was recorded in Astore in Gilgit-Baltistan at 1mm.Meanwhile, the lowest minimum temperature is expected in Parachinar today, where it will fall as low as -1Â°C.

