MQM’s Raees Mama arrested via Interpol

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Raees Mama, the prime suspect in the Chakra Goth case, was arrested from Malaysia

He has previously held the charge of MQMâ€™s Korangi sector. Mama is accused of crimes such as killings, extortion, attacking policemen and terrorist activities.

SSP Zulfiqar Mahar said red warrants had been issued for Mama. He was then arrested in Malaysia via Interpol and brought to Karachi.

In 2011, armed men attacked a police team led by DSP Syed Badar Ali Shah in Chakra Goth, Korangi.


