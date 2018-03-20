Rabbani, Imam, Ishrat under consideration for caretaker PM

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah discussed the names for the slot of PM in the caretaker set-up on Tuesday.

According to details, the premiere telephoned Shah from U.S and both have agreed to hold a meeting soon to finalize the name of PM in the caretaker set-up.

According to a source, the names of veteran politician Syed Fakhar Imam, PPP leader Raza Rabbani and former governor State Bank Ishrat Hussain came under discussion between the two leaders.

The opposition leader will take the PTI leadership into confidence before finalizing any name.

A final decision in this regard will be taken by PPP President Asif Zardari and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

The name for the caretaker PM will be finalized by mid-May. The matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee if the government and opposition fail to develop a consensus.

The assemblies are going to be dissolved on May 30.


