Qadri, Khattak, Tareen declared absconders in PTV, Parliament attack case

March 13, 2018
Raza Haidery

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri, Pervez Khattak and Jahangir Tareen were declared absconders in PTV and Parliament attack case.

An anti-terror court in Lahore heard the case against Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader on Tuesday.

The court sought a combined report on the status of the three accused.

The court has also asked the concerned to submit a report mentioning the details of absconders and people released on bail.

ATC has ordered the counsel of the accused persons to prepare a list as well.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 13th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Imran Khan to visit Gujrat for PTI membership drive

March 13, 2018 1:55 pm

Speaker walks out in protest as PTI lawmakers raise slogans

March 13, 2018 1:19 pm

Leaders react to Senate chairman election result

March 13, 2018 11:04 am

SC to hear contempt petitions against Nawaz Sharif, others

March 13, 2018 12:04 am

Senate brawl: Here’s how people reacted to the incident

March 12, 2018 10:46 pm

Sanjraniâ€™s win a victory for Pakistan, Balochistan: Sarwar

March 12, 2018 8:16 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 13 Mar 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 12 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 12 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.