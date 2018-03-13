ISLAMABAD: Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri, Pervez Khattak and Jahangir Tareen were declared absconders in PTV and Parliament attack case.

An anti-terror court in Lahore heard the case against Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader on Tuesday.

The court sought a combined report on the status of the three accused.

The court has also asked the concerned to submit a report mentioning the details of absconders and people released on bail.

ATC has ordered the counsel of the accused persons to prepare a list as well.

