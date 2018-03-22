Punjab govt to provide farmers with free smartphones

The smartphones will be handed out to registered farmers who will use to it ascertain when to water crops and how much fertilizer to use."These smartphones will enable us to grow crops in the right quantity and in the best possible manner," said one farmer. "We will be able to know how much fertilizer to use and whether or not rain will be likely during the day."As many as 600,000 smartphones will be distributed among farmers."During the first phase of this scheme we will hand out smartphones to those farmers who are registered with us and are being provided interest-free loans," said an official of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). "In the later stage we will branch out to farmers who are not seeking interest-free loans from us."The experiment of providing smartphones to farmers has proven to be successful in India and Kenya. Agricultural experts claim that the use of technology will not only improve living standards of farmers but would also boos the country's economy.

