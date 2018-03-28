Parts of Punjab have lost 90% underground water: govt report

PHOTO: FILE

Lahore, Lodhran, Vehari, Khanewal and Multan have lost 90% of their underground water, said a government report. The remaining 10% has a disproportionately higher amount of arsenic

The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources conducted the research spanning over two years. According to the report, freshwater is rapidly turning saline, resulting in numerous stomach-related diseases.

The report said underground water of Khushab, Jhelum, Laiyah, Jhang, Sargodha and Faisalabad is not fit for consumption. Companies selling water are not following the code of conduct in the treatment of water.

According to the report, sewage and industrial waste are being dumped in River Ravi. Because of this, oxygen level has dropped and marine life has been adversely affected.

