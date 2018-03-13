PTM representatives booked in hate speech case

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

QUETTA: Police booked representatives of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on Tuesday in a hate speech case.Â 

Manzoor Pashtoon, Mohsin Dawri and Ali Wazir have been nominated in the FIR which was registered at Qila Saifullah police station under the directives of the SHO.

PKMP MPAÂ Nawab AyazÂ Khan Jogazai was also nominated in the FIR along with ANP’s district president Hidayatullah Kakar and Khan Zaman.

The text of the FIR stated that Manzoor Pashtoon had criticised Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies. The FIR stated that in the speeches that were made during the March 10 rally at Qila Saifullah, suspects attempted to incite Pashtuns against the state.


