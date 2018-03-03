PTI’s Chaudhry Sarwar wins Senate seat

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday won a Senate seat from Punjab by obtaining 44 votes against his competitor Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan, who secured 40 votes, according to unofficial results.
Later, talking to the media, Chaudhary Sarwar thanked Allah Almighty for blessing him with the success.
He also thanked all those who voted for him.
The former Punjab governor hoped that PT would form government in Punjab and Centre in after winning the upcoming 2018 general elections.
"We will make all possible efforts to improve country's image," he added.
Story first published: 3rd March 2018