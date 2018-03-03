PTI’s Chaudhry Sarwar wins Senate seat

March 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday won a Senate seat from Punjab by obtaining 44 votes against his competitor Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan, who secured 40 votes, according to unofficial results.

Later, talking to the media, Chaudhary Sarwar thanked Allah Almighty for blessing him with the success.

He also thanked all those who voted for him.

The former Punjab governor hoped that PT would form government in Punjab and Centre in after winning the upcoming 2018 general elections.

"We will make all possible efforts to improve country's image," he added.
Email This Post

Story first published: 3rd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Mushahid Hussain secures Senate seat from Islamabad

March 3, 2018 8:04 pm

Unofficial results: PMLN-backed candidates win majority seats from Centre, Punjab

March 3, 2018 8:00 pm

CM Shehbaz congratulates PML-N-backed candidates for Senate win

March 3, 2018 7:55 pm

Senate polls: Dr Farooq Sattar accuses PPP of horse-trading

March 3, 2018 7:48 pm

Poll verdict: Nation not interested in Senate elections

March 3, 2018 3:54 pm

Watch: PPP will surprise MQM in Senate elections, says Sharmila

March 3, 2018 3:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 03 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 03 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 02 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Omair Alavi

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.