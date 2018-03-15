PTI wins MQM’s support for Senate opposition leader

The announcement was made after a delegation of PTI visited the MQM-Bahadurabad office on Thursday and requested their support.“We have decided to support the PTI’s candidate for the post of Senate opposition leader,” Faisal Sabzwari told media persons.Speaking on this occasion, PTI leader Imran Ismail said that his party would name its candidate by Friday.The two opposition parties had also voted for Sadiq Sanjrani in the election of Senate’s chairman.The PPP, on the other hand, has nominated Senator Sherry Rehman for the position, saying it has already got the required numbers.“PPP ready to make history again. We nominate Senator @sherryrehman for the position of Leader of Opposition. InshAllah she will be the first woman to lead the opposition in the senate,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted yesterday.

