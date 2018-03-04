KARACHI: Chairperson PTI Imran Khan claimed that his party will win the next election.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson was addressing the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) association in Karachi.

Khan said that the government has three months to complete its tenure.

He added that rulers do not privatize state institutions.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson said that government does not have the authority to privatize the national airlines.

The PTI Chief said that they will improve the reputation of PIA.

He said that institutions have to correct the mistakes made by the government.

Story first published: 4th March 2018