PTI will win 2018 elections, says Imran Khan

March 4, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

KARACHI: Chairperson PTI Imran Khan claimed that his party will win the next election.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson was addressing the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) association in Karachi.

Khan said that the government has three months to complete its tenure.

He added that rulers do not privatize state institutions.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson said that government does not have the authority to privatize the national airlines.

The PTI Chief said that they will improve the reputation of PIA.

He said that institutions have to correct the mistakes made by the government.

 

 


Email This Post

Story first published: 4th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Video: Imran Khan criticizes government over privatizing institutions

March 4, 2018 4:10 pm

PTI announces date of rallies across Pakistan

March 4, 2018 3:30 pm

Policies are made for the rich in Pakistan, says Imran

March 4, 2018 1:46 pm

Imran Khan consoles supporters following Senate elections results

March 4, 2018 11:42 am

Imran Khan arrives in Karachi

March 4, 2018 10:33 am

Senate polls: PML-N, PPP win most seats

March 3, 2018 8:35 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.