PTI will not let PML-N appoint its Senate chairman, says Imran

March 8, 2018
By:shahjahankhurram
Published in Pakistan
PESHAWAR: PTI chief Imran Khan said on Thursday that a Senate chairman appointed by PML-N would hide the Sharifs' corruption.Â 

Speaking to media personnel and party members, Imran Khan said that his party would do its best to resist PML-N's efforts to appoint its chairman Senate.

However, the cricketer-turned-politician said that it was difficult to form an alliance with PPP. He alleged that as was the case in previous senate elections, parliamentarians were bribed with huge sums of money to influence the outcome.

"According to our reports, Rs 4 crore each were given to MPAs to secure their votes," he said.

Imran termed upcoming general elections as the country's most decisive.

Imran Khan paid a visit to various PTI membership camps to gauge activities of members.

Written by: Shahjahan Khurram
