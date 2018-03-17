PTI to battle mafia in upcoming election: Imran Khan

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: PTI chief Imran Khan said on Saturday that his party would fight against the country's mafia in general elections 2018.Â 

Imran Khan was speaking to PTI's social media activists at an event held in Lahore. The cricketer-turned-politician said that had it not been for social media, PTI would not have gained traction with masses.

"There would have been no PTI without social media," he said.





Imran lamented that rulers were not paying attention to the real problems of the nation and were instead building roads and motorways. He said that Pakistan had the worst infant mortality rate in the country.

"We need to spend our budget on hygienic water, health and higher education," he said.

He said that the entire country was being held hostage by a mafia. Imran further said that PTI would battle this mafia in the upcoming general elections.

"We haveÂ junoonÂ (passion) whereas the mafia has money," said Imran.

During his speech, Imran Khan slammed Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He referred to Shehbaz as the 'biggest drama' he had ever seen in his life.

"Neither were hospitals built in Punjab nor were schools improved," he said. "All he (Shehbaz) does is show off," he added.

Imran said that Shehbaz Sharif's picture was present on every advertisement. He said that in order for the country to progress, it was imperative that institutions were threatened.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th March 2018

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

