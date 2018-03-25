ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced that it will give the name of caretaker prime minister to opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood said PPP leader Khursheed Shah has contacted PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss the matter.

“A meeting can be expected between the two officials,” he added.

The federal government and opposition party has to appoint a caretaker prime minister ahead of the general elections this year.

Chairman of the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz Sharaif had said that consultations with Pakistan People’s Party over the caretaker setup is not possible for the PML-N.

Story first published: 25th March 2018