PTI to suggest name of caretaker PM to Khursheed Shah

March 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced that it will give the name of caretaker prime minister to opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood said PPP leader Khursheed Shah has contacted PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss the matter.

“A meeting can be expected between the two officials,” he added.

The federal government and opposition party has to appoint a caretaker prime minister ahead of the general elections this year.

Chairman of the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz Sharaif had said that consultations with Pakistan People’s Party over the caretaker setup is not possible for the PML-N.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 25th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PPP supporter plants a kiss on Bilawal

March 24, 2018 6:33 pm

Bilawal can go to Bannu but will Bannu come to Bilawal?​

March 24, 2018 6:03 pm

SAMAA cartoon

March 24, 2018 3:39 pm

Bilawal Bhutto to address rally in Bannu

March 24, 2018 12:40 pm

Maryam’s sharp tongue pushing party to a dead-end: Nisar

March 22, 2018 11:19 pm

Video: Aamir Liaquat, police officer engage in verbal spat

March 22, 2018 9:59 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.