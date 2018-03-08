PTI to secure more votes from Karachi in upcoming election: Imran Khan

KARACHI: PTI chief Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he would secure more votes from the people of Karachi in the upcoming election than the previous one.Â

Imran Khan was speaking to students at Institute of Business Administration (IoBM) on Awaz show with Shahzad Iqbal.

Q. Do you see yourself sitting in the prime minister’s seat?

I believe PTI is ready and our workers are ready to win the polls.

Q. How will you change the situation in Karachi when you can’t win enough seats to have your party’s chief minister elected from Sindh?

“I believe that PTI will secure more votes from Karachi then even before,” he said.

The PTI chief shot down assumptions that his party would not be able to install his chief minister in Sindh. He said that it was premature to comment on whether or not the party could secure the most seats from Sindh.

Q. Will you be able to manage affairs of your party after third marriage?

Imran Khan responded by saying that when a person turns 65, it’s not appropriate to ask him questions pertaining to marriage.

Q. Is it a coincidence that 20 MPAs voted for Chaudhry Sarwar in senate elections. Are PML-N MPAs reciprocating anything?

Everyone knows that MPAs were bought in the recent Senate elections. We are well aware that MPAs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were offered as much as Rs 40 million to vote.

PTI had 30 seats in Punjab Assembly while there were PML-N MPAs as well who had joined our party hence they also added to our tally. I can’t say anything for sure since polls are held secretly.

Q. Why did your ‘Tigers’ influenced by money?

Allah says in the Quran that He will time and again test our faith. The party is aware that money was offered to our MPAs and we are aware as to who was behind it.

However, since it was a secret ballot and there are no receipts of the money exchanging hands hence we cannot take action against those involved at the moment.

Q. Most terrorist attacks in universities happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Where do you think you failed?

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bore the brunt of terrorist attacks after 9/11. In 2013, 200 terrorist attacks had taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone while the other three provinces had experienced only 99 attacks.

Our Police Reforms Act helped make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police become even more professional. When you empower police, it helps sustain law and order situation throughout the province.

We think PTI has brought about a positive change throughout the province.

Q. Reham Khan said she is about to write a book. Do you think it would damage your chances in the elections?

I think she would help our election campaign more.

(This is a developing story. More updates to be posted shortly)

