PTI, PPP offer name for Senate chairman, deputy chairman

March 9, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: The PPP and PTI have sped up effort to get their candidate elected as chairman and deputy chairman of Senate.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wants chairman to be from Balochistan while Pakistan People’s Party President Asif Ali Zardari has offered for deputy chairman seat.

PTI are supporting Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar while PPP are supporting Sadiq Sanjrani.

The senators, who won on independent tickets, will meet the leaders of the two parties on Friday and inform them about their decision.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had to face disappoint as their talks independent senators did not go successful as planned.


