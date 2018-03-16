PTI announces nationwide election drive

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced Friday that it would launch a nationwide election campaign on April 29.

The decision was taken at a meeting of PTI’s core group chaired by Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

The nationwide election drive would kick off with a rally in Lahore.

“PTI Chairman Imran Khan will announce his party’s election campaign strategy in the Lahore rally,” a spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, central party’s leaders have been asked to visit PTIs’ membership camps that were set up in various cities.


