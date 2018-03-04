ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced the dates of its rallies which will be held across Pakistan.

Below is the schedule of PTI’s rallies in different cities of the country.

9th March: Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahab

11th March: Faisalabad

13th March: Gujrat

14th March: Jhelum and Chakwal

15th March: Multan

16th March: Gujranwala

17th March: Lahore

19th and 20th March: Karachi

29th and 30th March: Lahore and Kasur

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan has decided to spearhead political rallies in major cities of Punjab that include Karachi, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala.

Imran Khan will also spearhead rallies across other major cities of Pakistan in an attempt to bolster support for the party among the masses ahead of the all-important general election to be held in July.

Story first published: 4th March 2018