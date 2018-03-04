PTI announces date of rallies across Pakistan

March 4, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced the dates of its rallies which will be held across Pakistan.

Below is the schedule of PTI’s rallies in different cities of the country.

  • 9th March: Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahab
  • 11th March: Faisalabad
  • 13th March: Gujrat
  • 14th March: Jhelum and Chakwal
  • 15th March: Multan
  • 16th March: Gujranwala
  • 17th March: Lahore
  • 19th and 20th March: Karachi
  • 29th and 30th March: Lahore and Kasur

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan has decided to spearhead political rallies in major cities of Punjab that include Karachi, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala.

Imran Khan will also spearhead rallies across other major cities of Pakistan in an attempt to bolster support for the party among the masses ahead of the all-important general election to be held in July.


