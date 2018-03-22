PSL: Traffic jam in Gulshan-e-Iqbal as routes to National Stadium sealed

March 22, 2018
Sonia Shehzad
Share on Facebook




Routes leading to the National Stadium have been sealed, resulting in traffic jam on alternative routes

Security drills for PSL are happening at the National Stadium. The roads from Dalmia, Hassan Square and KDA Chowrangi leading towards the National Stadium were sealed with trucks and water tankers.

Commuters travelling to and from Gulshan-e-Iqbal were left with just one alternative route â€“ the one from Hassan Square leading towards NIPA Chowrangi. Traffic on this road has now come to a standstill due to the diversions. There is traffic jam on the road from Ghareebabad to Hassan Square as well. Ambulances are stuck in the traffic.

Traffic police say all the roads will open for traffic after 4pm.
Published in Pakistan, PSL 2018

Story first published: 22nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

One Comment

  1. Ammar Group   March 22, 2018 4:05 pm/ Reply

    Public gone maid hahahha

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PSL: Twitterati furious over Babar Azam’s ‘slow’ innings

March 22, 2018 4:38 pm

PSL 2018 final: Roads closed for security rehearsal

March 22, 2018 2:11 pm

CJP Saqib Nisar visits Gaddafi Stadium

March 21, 2018 11:14 pm

Helicopter hovering above ground, kids enjoying charged atmosphere inside Gaddafi stadium

March 21, 2018 6:56 pm

Watch: Arrival of teams at Gaddafi stadium

March 21, 2018 6:49 pm

Peshawar beat Karachi to set up final clash against Islamabad

March 21, 2018 6:30 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 March 2018
Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

Bano Pakistan Ki Awaz | Season 4 | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 21 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 21 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.