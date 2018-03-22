Security drills for PSL are happening at the National Stadium. The roads from Dalmia, Hassan Square and KDA Chowrangi leading towards the National Stadium were sealed with trucks and water tankers.Commuters travelling to and from Gulshan-e-Iqbal were left with just one alternative route â€“ the one from Hassan Square leading towards NIPA Chowrangi. Traffic on this road has now come to a standstill due to the diversions. There is traffic jam on the road from Ghareebabad to Hassan Square as well. Ambulances are stuck in the traffic.Traffic police say all the roads will open for traffic after 4pm.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018