PSL: Here’s how shuttles will take you to the stadium

Seven grounds were allotted as parking spaces for those going to watch the PSL finale at the stadium. There are three parking spaces on University Road and as many on Kashmir Road. Another ground on Dalmia Road is also serving the same purpose.A total 300 shuttle buses are there to take fans to the stadium. The parking spaces are the entry points, from where you can reach the stadium via the shuttle service. The vehicles will also bring the spectators back to the parking spaces once the match ends.Entry is not allowed before 12pm and after 5pm.Watch the report about the entire procedure and security arrangements:

Story first published: 25th March 2018