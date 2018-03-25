PSL: Here’s how shuttles will take you to the stadium

March 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




Reporting by Shahbaz Khan

Fifty shuttle buses are ready at the Federal Urdu University parking ground to take fans to the National Stadium

Seven grounds were allotted as parking spaces for those going to watch the PSL finale at the stadium. There are three parking spaces on University Road and as many on Kashmir Road. Another ground on Dalmia Road is also serving the same purpose.

A total 300 shuttle buses are there to take fans to the stadium. The parking spaces are the entry points, from where you can reach the stadium via the shuttle service. The vehicles will also bring the spectators back to the parking spaces once the match ends.

Entry is not allowed before 12pm and after 5pm.

Watch the report about the entire procedure and security arrangements:
Published in Pakistan, PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 25th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Watching PSL at the stadium today? Don’t forget the rules!

March 25, 2018 10:37 am

Know your routes: Road closures, security for PSL

March 25, 2018 10:20 am

We’re happy to be in Pakistan, it is a peaceful country: Ronchi

March 24, 2018 8:19 pm

PSL 2018: Islamabad United to take on Peshawar Zalmi in final

March 24, 2018 7:20 pm

Cricket is the winner: Darren Sammy

March 24, 2018 7:09 pm

Playing PSL final in Karachi a big occasion: JP Duminy

March 24, 2018 6:19 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.