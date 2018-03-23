PSL: Governor says he kept his promise on Karachi final

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Friday said he had kept his promise of holding the final of Pakistan Super League in Karachi.

“The final of PSL 2017 was held two weeks after I took charge as Governor of Sindh. I then promised to the people of Karachi that the next final would be held here. By the Grace of God, I kept my promise,” he said while speaking on special SAMAA transmission about the cricketing event.

He said that it was a big challenge to convince international security experts and players that Karachi was safe for cricket.

The governor said that he would take his entire family to the National Stadium to watch the final. “It was actually my idea that no free passes should be given and that people should buy tickets to watch the match,” he said.

To a question, Governor Zubair said that Karachi would also host a full series against West Indies in April.

“God willing, matches will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Multan,” he said, referring to PCB Chairman Najam Sethi’s announcement that the half of next PSL’s edition would be played in Pakistan.

PTI leader Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain said the credit for the return of cricket to Karachi goes to Army and Pakistan Rangers, adding that Major General Asif Ghafoor had promised to bring the PSL to the mini Pakistan.

Speaking on the show, former captain Javed Miandad said services of former players should be sought to persuade international players to visit Pakistan.

“It was unfortunate that former players are not being taken on board about the revival of international cricket in the country,” he lamented.

Ruman Raees, the Islamabad United fast bowler said the captain has instructed the players to play positive cricket and fight till the last ball.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play the PSL final as the doctor had advised me 1-month rest after the injury,” he said.

