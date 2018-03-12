Protest by Quaid-e-Azam University professors enters sixth week

March 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Report By: Ahsan Ansari

ISLAMABAD: The protest of Quaid-e-Azam University professors against the vice chancellor of the educational institution has entered into its sixth week.

The lecturers of Quaid-e-Azam University have blamed the vice-chancellor Dr. Javed Ashraf for mismanagement and violation of merit in the educational institution.

The academic activities in the university are not taking place for the past six weeks.

The vice chancellor stated that the protest is a disciplinary reaction against the ineligible teachers.

It is the students who are paying the prices of the tussle between the professors and management.

Dr. Javed said that steps are being taken to end the protest as soon as possible and talks with professors are also underway. – SAMAA


Published in Education, Pakistan

Story first published: 12th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Municipal staff protest against Karachi police

March 7, 2018 3:54 pm

Church at Jesus’s traditional burial site reopens after protest

February 28, 2018 10:21 am

LoC violations: Pakistan lodges protest with Indian High Commissioner

February 22, 2018 3:42 pm

Education reforms in Sindh leading to improvement, but not nearly enough

February 15, 2018 7:06 pm

Govt particularly focused on women empowerment, girls education: PM

February 12, 2018 5:31 pm

Watch: Panelists discuss situation on female literacy at #KhiLF 2018

February 11, 2018 12:41 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.