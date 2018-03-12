Report By: Ahsan Ansari

ISLAMABAD: The protest of Quaid-e-Azam University professors against the vice chancellor of the educational institution has entered into its sixth week.

The lecturers of Quaid-e-Azam University have blamed the vice-chancellor Dr. Javed Ashraf for mismanagement and violation of merit in the educational institution.

The academic activities in the university are not taking place for the past six weeks.

The vice chancellor stated that the protest is a disciplinary reaction against the ineligible teachers.

It is the students who are paying the prices of the tussle between the professors and management.

Dr. Javed said that steps are being taken to end the protest as soon as possible and talks with professors are also underway. – SAMAA

Story first published: 12th March 2018