By: Samaa Web Desk

The rise in protracted spans of load shedding have distressed the citizens of Karachi as the K-Electric appeared helpless to control the power crisis in the mega city amidst soaring temperatures.

Citizens took to roads in Kemari in protest against the prolonged power outages as power shortfall continues to widen.

K-Electric spokesperson Sadia Dada said the utility will not be able to operate 500 Megawatt power plants, unless gas levels are restored.