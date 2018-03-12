Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq is the candidate of PML-N for Senate chairman election. Here is his profile.

Raja Zafar-ul-Haq was born on November 18, 1935 in Kahuta.

A lawyer and politician by profession, he completed his M.A in Politics from Punjab University and acquired his L.L.B degree in 1958.

He served as general secretary of Pakistan Muslim League from 1963 to 1971 and was the district president of the same party from 1971 to 1981.

Raja Zafar-ul-Haq served as the president of Rawalpindi Bar Association from 1977-78 and was its vice chairman from 1981.

The PML-N senator was in the panel of expert in Pakistanâ€™s Law Commission.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz served as information minister and religious affairs minister from 1981 to 1985. He became Pakistanâ€™s ambassador to Egypt from 1986 to 1987.

He represented Pakistan in the United Nations from 1990 and 1991.

Raja Zafar-ul-Haq once again served as religious affairs minister from 1997 to 1999.

The veteran politician and lawyer was elected senator in 1991, 1997, 2009 and 2015 respectively. â€“ SAMAA

Story first published: 12th March 2018