Probe to start right away, says Naqeeb JIT head

By: Samaa Web Desk

Aftab Pathan, the head of the JIT probing the Naqeebullah murder case, said that investigations against Rao Anwar will begin right away.

"Investigations will be carried out based on the FIR," he said while talking to Samaa after the Supreme Court ordered to arrest Rao Anwar from the courtroom.

“There are four people named in the FIR. The investigations will be carried out in its accordance.”

Hearing suo motu Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case Thursday, the apex court ordered to arrest Rao Anwar, the prime accused, who appeared unexpectedly before the court today, two months and eight days after the Waziristan youth was murdered in a fake encounter in Karachi.