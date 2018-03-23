President’s message on the occasion of Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain said that 23rd March is an important landmark in the history of our nation. I warmly felicitate the nation on this auspicious occasion.

President said that it was on this day in 1940 when the historic Lahore Resolution was passed which united the Muslims of the sub-continent for a greater objective.

President said that today, we pay homage to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Poet Philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the other great leaders of the freedom movement who paved the way for the creation of Pakistan through their valiant struggle, determination and unparalleled sacrifices.

This day is also a vivid reminder that Pakistan was established through a democratic struggle; and that democracy is key to the continued development and stability of the country. It is therefore imperative that democratic values are promoted so that tolerance, forbearance and harmony flourishes in the society and we are able to address the current challenges afflicting us. Terrorism and militancy in the region during the last few decades have adversely affected Pakistan.

He said that The Pakistani nation has faced these challenges with unity and resilience. And this is enabling us to dismantle the last remaining remnants of militancy and usher in a new era of economic prosperity. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor and other mega development projects are a testimony to this reality. Let us once again today reiterate our resolve to take Pakistan to the heights of glory as envisioned by our forefathers. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant us the strength to serve our great country with sincerity and lead Pakistan on the path to even greater progress and prosperity. – APP

