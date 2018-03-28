Present Husain Haqqani in one month, Supreme Court tells govt

March 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

PHOTO: FILE

Reporting by Zulqarnain Iqbal and Shehzad Ali

The Supreme Court gave a month’s deadline to the government Wednesday to produce Husain Haqqani

The three-judge bench warned that strict action will be taken if the former ambassador to US is not presented before the court within a month. CJP Mian Saqib Nisar is presiding over the bench hearing identical petitions pertaining to the Memogate scandal. The other two judges are Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

Haqqani is accused of delivering a memo to former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Mike Mullen through Mansoor Ijaz in 2011. The memo had allegedly requested US for its support to Pakistani civilian government against its military establishment after the May 2 raid. On January 29 this year, the CJP, while hearing a case regarding the right of overseas Pakistanis to cast votes in the elections, had summoned details of the Memogate case.

An FIR was registered on March 10 on behalf of FIA, which said: “ … accused Husain Haqqani during his posting as ambassador of Pakistan in USA (from May 2008 to November 2011) in collaboration with other concerned officers/officials misused his official position, committed cheating, criminal breach of trust and misappropriated approximately 2 million dollars of national exchequer of Pakistan per year dishonestly and fraudulently.” Subsequently, red warrants were issued for the former ambassador.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the CJP told the government to make efforts to bring Haqqani to the country. “You must try at least,” he said. “It is altogether different matter whether he comes or not.”

The FIA director-general, Bashir Memon, told the court that his arrest warrants have been forwarded to the relevant authorities. “I will go to the US after permanent warrants and will also hire services of lawyers there,” he said, requesting the court to grant them another month’s time.

The court granted the request, saying there will be leniency after the lapse of one month. The hearing was adjourned for a month.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 28th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PM Abbasi meets CJP at Supreme Court

March 27, 2018 9:24 pm

SC accepts Nehal Hashmi’s apology, withdraws contempt notice

March 27, 2018 4:57 pm

Funeral procession passes through sewage; Samaa receives footage

March 27, 2018 4:15 pm

SC sends notices to 445 officials whose wives have dual nationality

March 26, 2018 2:24 pm

CJP takes back suo motu notice in Asma Rani case

March 26, 2018 11:45 am

SC orders private medical colleges to return fees exceeding Rs 850,000

March 24, 2018 6:58 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 27 March 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 27 March 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

7 Se 8 |‬ SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

7 Se 8 |‬ SAMAA TV | 27 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Raza Haidery

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.