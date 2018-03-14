Preparations finalized in Lahore, Karachi for PSL matches

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook


KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed arrangements for final ofÂ  third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be played in Karachi on March 25- a major event taking place in Karachi after nine years.

In view of the increasing demand of tickets for the PSL final, the cricket board has turned two general enclosures of National Stadium into VIP Enclosures.

The PCB has disappointed the cricket buffs as the tickets of Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani enclosures will be available at an increased price of Rs.12,000, not the previous Rs.1000.

Meantime, preparations have entered the final stage in Lahore that will host knockout phase of the PSL event. Two eliminator matches will take place at Gaddafi Stadium on March 20 and 21.

New seats have been put in place at Imran Khan and Fazal Mehmood enclosures.

District management also completed the planning of all relevant arrangements ahead of the knockout phase. Two makeshift hospitals will also be set up at the hockey stadium and nearby hotel.


Published in Pakistan, PSL 2018

Story first published: 14th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Video: Ahmad Shahzad disappoints fans in PSL

March 14, 2018 12:23 pm

Highlights of Pollard batting

March 14, 2018 11:59 am

Watch: Some brilliants hits by Hales, Ronchi

March 14, 2018 11:26 am

PSL 2018: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 33 runs

March 13, 2018 9:12 pm

PSL 2018: Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings in “Super Over” thriller

March 11, 2018 11:30 pm

Don’t ask me for free PSL 2018 final tickets: Najam Sethi

March 11, 2018 4:02 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 14 Mar 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.