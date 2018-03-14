Preparations finalized in Lahore, Karachi for PSL matches



KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed arrangements for final ofÂ third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be played in Karachi on March 25- a major event taking place in Karachi after nine years.

In view of the increasing demand of tickets for the PSL final, the cricket board has turned two general enclosures of National Stadium into VIP Enclosures.

The PCB has disappointed the cricket buffs as the tickets of Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani enclosures will be available at an increased price of Rs.12,000, not the previous Rs.1000.

Meantime, preparations have entered the final stage in Lahore that will host knockout phase of the PSL event. Two eliminator matches will take place at Gaddafi Stadium on March 20 and 21.

New seats have been put in place at Imran Khan and Fazal Mehmood enclosures.

District management also completed the planning of all relevant arrangements ahead of the knockout phase. Two makeshift hospitals will also be set up at the hockey stadium and nearby hotel.

Story first published: 14th March 2018