No shuttles in Gulshan ground

Parking spaces

50 buses ready at Urdu University ground

National Stadium gates open

Pakistani spending

Whatâ€™s allowed and whatâ€™s not

Know your routes

The stadium has provided some memorable moments to all the cricket fans.Whether it be eight wickets of Imran Khan in the test match against India or the 181-run knock by West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards in the 1987 World Cup and , the stadium has given us memories for cricketing fans to cherish.There are no shuttle buses at the parking ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbalâ€™s Block 13-C as yet. They were supposed to reach by 12pm, reported our correspondent, Salman Ahmed.It is called the â€˜Gladiatorsâ€™ parking. Our reporter, Sonia Shehzad, said it was very hot at the ground.Seven grounds have been allotted as parking spaces for those going to watch the match finale at the National Stadium. There are three parking spaces on University Road and as many on Kashmir Road. Another ground on Dalmia Road is also serving the same purpose.As many as 300 shuttle buses are there to take fans to the stadium. The parking spaces are the entry points, from where you can reach the stadium via the shuttle service. The vehicles will also bring the spectators back to the parking spaces once the match ends.Fifty shuttle buses are ready at the Federal Urdu University parking ground to take fans to the National Stadium, reported our correspondent, Shahbaz Khan.The gates of National Stadium were opened at 12pm in the presence of heavy security.[iframe width="425" height="350" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iHZ8jGbMLV8"]Pakistanis have spent over Rs140 million on PSL final tickets. Who says we are a poor country?It will be a full house at National Stadium as Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United clash today. Out of the total 32,000, only 26,000 tickets were sold. The remaining tickets were saved for franchisers. The Pakistan Cricket Board earned more than Rs140 million in total.If you have the ticket for the PSL final, you are not done. You have to be conscious about the rules and regulations laid out well ahead of the match, reported our anchorperson, Fawad Zaidi.You must have the ticket along with your CNIC to be allowed entry.Outside food items are not allowed. Smoking is banned while internet devices and power banks are also among the prohibited items. Matchboxes, bottles and nail-cutters are not allowed either.Women are advised to bring small bags.Four major roads of Karachi have been closed for traffic as part of the PSL security plan, reported Shahnawaz Ali Qadri.It was nine years ago that a cricket match was held at the National Stadium. Now that the final is in Karachi today, you might want to take a look at the roads that have been closed and the subsequent alternative routes before you head out.According to the traffic police, a part of University Road is closed for traffic â€“ the track from Nipa Flyover till Peoples Chowrangi.The roads from Karsaz to Ghareebabad and from Dalmia to New Town have also been sealed. The track from Dalmia to Stadium Road is also blocked.Containers have been placed on the roads and service lanes surrounding the stadium. Over 8,000 policemen have been deployed on security duty.Sharae Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road and Sharae Pakistan will be open throughout.(This is a developing story and is being updated accordingly)

Story first published: 25th March 2018