PPP’s Saleem Mandviwalla is the new Senate deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s Saleem Mandviwalla was sworn in as the new Senate deputy chairman after he secured more votes than Usman Khan Kakar, on Monday.

According to official results, Saleem Mandviwalla polled 54 votes while Usman Khan Kakar secured 44 votes to come in at second place.

Three MQM-P senators abstained from voting. It must be borne in mind that a few hours before polling began, MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said that it was impossible for the party’s senators to vote for Mandviwalla.

After being sworn in, slogans ofÂ Jeay BhuttoÂ were raised in celebration of Mandviwalla’s victory.

The ruling party and its allies had earlier suffered a setback when Balochistan’s Sadiq Sanjrani was elected as the new Senate chairman following his victory over PML-N’s Raja Zafar-ul-Haq.

Story first published: 12th March 2018