PPP wins PS-07 Ghotki by-elections



Thank you #PS07 #Ghotki . All the kings horses and all the kings men united against #PPP. Not so Grand Dysfunctional Alliance defeated. Na Meer ka, Na Pir ka, Vote Sirif #Teer Ka! Vote #Benazir Ka!

â€” BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 5, 2018

The PPP candidate Bari Pitafi got 47,300 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Functional's Abdul Malik Majjan secured 36,924 votes, unofficial results by the Election Commission of Pakistan showed.The PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated his party over the win. He added that all those united against his party were defeated.The seat fell vacant after death of PPP MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Pitafi.

Story first published: 6th March 2018