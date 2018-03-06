PPP wins PS-07 Ghotki by-elections

March 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
GHOTKI: The Pakistan People's Party won the by-elections in PS-07 Ghotki constituency.

The PPP candidate Bari Pitafi got 47,300 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Functional's Abdul Malik Majjan secured 36,924 votes, unofficial results by the Election Commission of Pakistan showed.

The PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated his party over the win. He added that all those united against his party were defeated.



The seat fell vacant after death of PPP MPA Sardar Ahmad Ali Pitafi.

-- Writing by: Muhammad Raza Haidery
Story first published: 6th March 2018

 

