PPP to announce candidate for Senate chairman today

March 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party will announce its candidates for chairman and deputy chairman of Senate on Sunday.

The announcement was made by Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah.

Shah said that the party has not rejected the name of Raza Rabbani for the position of chairman Senate.

The opposition leader said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan should play the role of a true opposition leader instead of doing “point scoring”.

He said that Imran Khan was “scoring points” by announcing support to chairman Senate from Balochistan.

The PPP leader accepted that PPP will not have majority for Senate chairman without the support of PTI.


