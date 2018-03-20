PPP, PTI play down significance of MMA’s revival

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties PPP and PTI have played down the electoral significance of revival of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ammal (MMA), an alliance of politico-religious parties.

“MMA poses no serious threat this time. After the 2002 elections, MMA got an opportunity to form the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to anti-American sentiments over invasion of Afghanistan,” PPP leader Saeed Ghani said while speaking on SAMAA’s current affairs show “Nadeem Malik Live” on Tuesday

“It was during the MMA government that terrorism grew in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Therefore, I don’t think that people will support the alliance now,” he said, adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman may win a few traditional seats.

PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz said that the alliance was an attempt to challenge the PTI’s popularity in the northwestern province.

“Religious parties probably realize they will have to form an alliance to beat the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. But I don’t think they are going to achieve anything significant,” he said.

“It will be the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that an incumbent government will return to power again through elections,” he said.

PML-N leader Zaeem Qadri said that the MMA’s revival was a good development to counter sectarianism.

“Religious clerics from all school of thoughts represent the alliance. It will be good if they play a role to deal with the issue of sectarian divide prevalent in the country,” he opined.

Story first published: 20th March 2018