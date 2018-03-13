PPP, PTI were partners during sit-in days, claims Javed Hashmi

Addressing a press conference in his home-town, Hashmi said that the PTI-PPP alliance for election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman has exposed both the parties before the public.The veteran politician said it would be very difficult for the political parties to develop consensus on caretaker set-up and the matter will be eventually referred to the Supreme Court.He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had offered him a National Assembly seat from his constituency but he did not accept the offer.While commenting on his resignation as PTI president and MNA, Hashmi said nobody had ever asked him as to why he parted ways with Imran Khan."I was even advised by some PML-N lawmakers to form a forward-bloc within PTI but I refused and left the party," said the senior politician.Throwing his weight behind former PM Nawaz Sharifâ€™s narrative, Hashmi said a good number of people were attending Nawaz Sharif's public rallies to register their protest.

Story first published: 13th March 2018