PPP, PTI likely to reach agreement on senate chairman post

This was confirmed by PTI's Shibli Faraz, who spoke to SAMAA TV and confirmed that the party was in contact with PPP to arrive at an agreement regarding the post of senate chairman and deputy chairman."Progress will be made on these talks in one or two days," said Shibli.Reports suggest that PPP is deliberating on the names of Saleem Mandviwala and Farooq H Naik for the post of senate chairman.On the other hand, PTI is likely to nominate Shibli Faraz for the post of deputy senate chairman.Senate chairman will be from the PPP while the post of deputy chairman will go to a PTI senator.Sources claimed that an alliance for the election of the senate chairman and deputy chairman was proposed by the PPP leadership during PTI chief Imran Khan's visit to Karachi.PML-N bagged the most seats from the recent senate elections, 15 while PTI bagged six seats. PPP shocked opponents by securing an impressive 12 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Story first published: 7th March 2018