KARACHI: MQM-P’s former convener Dr Farooq Sattar said on Tuesday that rival political parties PPP, PSP and PTI were being ‘given a chance’ in Karachi.Â

Speaking at the general workers meeting at PIB Colony, Dr Farooq Sattar said that workers of the party had rejected the ‘black decision’ of the ECP.

“We protest against this black decision of the ECP,” he said. “The ECP has given a decision that had been decided already,” he added.

He said that the kite had been snatched from him and placed in the hands of leaders of the party’s Bahadurabad faction.

Dr Farooq Sattar said that while the kite had been placed in the hands of MQM-Bahadurabad, the string was being controlled by someone else.

“We will take back the kite along with its string,” he said.

Referring to himself, Dr Farooq Sattar said that the person who could save the party after its founder Altaf Hussain, was also being sidelined.

Sattar lamented how his party should have been discussing the national economy and heatwave in today;s meeting.

“Regrettably, we have become entangled in such petty issues,” he said.

