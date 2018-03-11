PPP nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Chairman Senate

March 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party on Sunday announced candidates for Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate.

The party announced to nominate Sadiq Sanjrani and Saleem Mandviwalla respectively, rejecting Nawaz Sharifâ€™s proposal for nomination of Raza Rabbani for the position of Chairman Senate.

The Senate is scheduled to meet on Monday to elect its Chairman and Deputy Chairman.



According to the agenda issued by Senate Secretariat for Monday, the session will start at 10 a.m. The newly elected Senators will take oath after which the session will be adjourned.

After the adjournment of Session, nomination papers for the Chairman and Deputy Chairman will be submitted.

The session will resume at 4:00 pm same day to elect the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Upper House.

Names of the candidates will be announced during the meeting and later a secret ballot will be held.

The names of winning candidates for the slots of Chairman and Deputy Chairman will be announced after which they will also take oath. â€“ Samaa/APP
