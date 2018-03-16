PPP MNA questions govt failure to place Sharif family on ECL

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
By Faizan Khan

ISLAMABAD: PPP MNA Naveed Qamar on Friday questioned the government’s failure to place a travel ban on ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in the light of NABs’ recommendations.

The anti-corruption watchdog had requested the interior ministry to place the names of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Capt (retd.) Mohammad Safdar on the ECL.

“On one side, there is Mian Nawaz Sharif, who is facing a corruption reference and other cases which are nearing conclusion. And yet despite NAB’s recommendation, nobody is ready to place his name on the exit-control list,” said the MNA while speaking in the National Assembly.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali said that the matter was placed before a committee of the interior ministry.

“If the committee has taken the decision not to place Nawaz Sharif on the ECL, its reasons be shared with the house and if it hasn’t taken any decision, this is a violation of the same merit he (Naveed Qamar) mentioned and which we had implemented. And this means the decision was taken by someone else,” Chaudhry Nisar said.

Commenting on the matter, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that he wasn’t aware of any such request.

“I have no file about putting Sharif family on the ECL and if any such file came, it would be considered as per law,” added Iqbal, in an informal chat with SAMAA.
